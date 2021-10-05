CRESCENT CITY — Rev. Wilbur McCasky, 88, of Crescent City, passed away Sunday (Oct. 3, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
He was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Toluca, the son of Albert A. and Hilda A. (Henn) McCasky. They preceded him in death. Wilbur married Carolyn M. Scheer, in Greene, Iowa, on Sept. 7, 1957. She preceded him in death Nov. 13, 2012.
Surviving are two daughters, Cristin (Adam) Johnson, of Ridgway, Colo., and Leanne Schroeder (Tim Winchester), of Englewood, Fla.; one son, Tim McCasky, of Crescent City; one sister-in-law, Susan Melby, of Plover, Wis.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parent, he was preceded in death by four brothers; and one son, Jon McCasky.
Rev. McCasky was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City, where he was an active leader. He was a former minister in Castleton at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church for six years; then minister at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer, for 20 years; and then was the minister at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shumway for four years. He received his Masters of Divinity through Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He served as chaplain at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
He was a true gentleman and scholar who loved history and was an avid model railroader. Rev. McCasky loved his family, which also extended to his church and community. He started “Bring Your Own Mug Coffee Hour” at the Crescent City Community Center, and the group also performed several community service projects.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 until the 3 p.m. funeral service at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer, with the Rev. James Lehmann, the Rev. Steve Jensen and the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home of Danforth or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Crescent City.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
