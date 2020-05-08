PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Rev. Ulysses Sherman Grant Sr., 60, of Pembroke Township, passed away May 2, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, Ill.
Visitation (keep in mind of the restrictions of 10 only at a time) will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Private funeral services will follow, also at the funeral home. Pastor Wilbert L. Taylor Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Ulysses was born May 7, 1959, in Chicago, the son of Cornell L. Sr. and Ora Mae Grant.
He had been employed at the Pembroke Medical Center in maintenance and Power Packaging Inc. as a forklift driver in Manteno. He also was a volunteer in the Foster Grandparent Program for Pembroke School District 259.
Ulysses served as assistant pastor of the Faith Ministry Church, Sun River Terrace. He loved playing his guitar, riding and raising horses, working with other animals, farming, oil painting and studying the Bible.
Pastor Grant, above all, loved the Lord.
Surviving are his wife, Selma Ezell Grant, whom he married on May 25, 1985; his sons, Joseph Raymond Grant and Ulysses Sherman Grant Jr., both of Pembroke Township; his sisters, Helen Truss, of Caruthersville, Mo., Cynthia (Leroy) Nelson, Patricia (Michael) Benson, Jacquenetta (Duane) Springfield and Adrienne Tucker, all of Kankakee; his brothers, Cornell Grant Jr. (Jennifer Lindemann), of Kankakee, and Quientin (Angela) Grant, of Pembroke Township; sisters and brothers-in-law, Eva Grant, Marilyn J. Walker, Fran (Rodney) Watkins, all of Pembroke Township, Deatrea Ezell, of Dallas, Texas, Joseph Ezell (Kim Taylor), of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Alaya Rayonna Grant, Raymond Dyrall Grant and Isaiah Noah Jacob Lopez; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and grandparents, Johnny and Mattie Foster.
