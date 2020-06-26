ASHKUM -- Reverend Thomas William Chandler II, 78, of Ashkum, passed away Jan. 22, 2020, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Private burial services will take place Sunday, June 28, at Bible Witness Camp Cemetery, 16089 E 2500S Road, Pembroke Township.
Memorials may be made to Bible Witness Camp, 16089 E 2500S Road, Pembroke Township, IL 60958 or online at biblewitnesscamp.us.
