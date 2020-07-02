BOURBONNAIS — Rev. Samuel Oscar “Sam” Cleare, 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (June 29, 2020) at his home.
He was born May 2, 1925, in Guyana, Bagotstown, the son of Claude S. and Mildred (Sutherland) Cleare. Samuel married Mertle Allicock on June 3, 1967, in Bradley.
Sam received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biochemistry from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. He worked as a chemist at Armour Pharmaceutical.
He served as pastor at Wildwood Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee. He enjoyed gardening and ministering.
Sam was a member of College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Mertle Cleare, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Samuel F. and LaCol Cleare, of Atlanta, Ga., and Stephen A. and Jennifer Cleare, of Los Angeles, Calif.; one daughter, Carmalita R. Young, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Samuel F. Cleare III, Shanice M. Cleare, Lontario P. Collier, Loren S. Nicholson, Malcolm B. Cleare, Zechariah A. Young and John T. Cleare; and three great-grandchildren, Kahlina Collier, Layla Nicholson and Cynii Nicholson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A public visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
A private funeral service will be at College Church of the Nazarene in Bourbonnais. Private burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
