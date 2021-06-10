PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Rev. Louis A. Barnes, 90, of Pembroke Township, passed away Saturday (June 5, 2021) at his home.
He was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Thomastown, Miss., the son of Willie Barnes and Ella Mae (Mitchell) Barnes.
Rev. Barnes was the pastor at St. Anne Woods Community Chapel in Pembroke Township.
He had been a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 46 years.
Rev. Barnes had also been a pastor for more than 46 years.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served as a private during the Korean conflict. He was a member of NABVETS 0084 Pembroke Township Chapter.
Rev. Barnes was a trustee for the Village of Hopkins Park.
His hobbies included singing, playing guitar, listening to Jazz Music, and spending time with family and church members and members of his community.
Surviving are three daughters, Ruebena Parnell, of Kankakee, Vanessa (Tommie) Goss, of Elk Grove, Calif., and Yolanda Barnes, of Shreveport, La.; one sister, Warden Stokes, of Monee; three brothers, Marcus Barnes, of Kosciusko, Miss., Robert (Fannie) Barnes, of Kosciusko, Miss., and Lester (Essie) Barnes, of Milwaukee, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Juanita Barnes; one son, Cleophus Barnes; one granddaughter; and seven other siblings.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, at St. Anne Woods Community Chapel, 13162 E 2500S Road, Pembroke Township. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at St. Anne Woods Community Chapel, with the Rev. Howard Wills officiating.
Face masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 14, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
