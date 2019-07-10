Rev. Kenneth L. Wheeler, also known as “PK,” 47, of Bourbonnais, went home to his “Big, Big House” in Heaven on June 29, 2019, with his family by his side.
PK, (later known as Pastor Ken), was born July 15, 1971, in Battle Creek, Mich., the son of Fred and Joyce (Henker) Wheeler. He married the love of his life, Pamela K. Adams, on May 9, 1992, at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.
He was a 1994 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and received his master’s degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
PK was a children’s pastor for 27 years. He served in Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado. PK poured his heart into the lives of many children and families throughout his ministry. His passion was serving the Lord and being a servant to everyone around him. PK was an avid University of Michigan fan, “Go Blue!” He loved watching college football, basketball and softball. He was a soccer fan of all levels.
He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family and church families. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Pam Wheeler, of Bourbonnais; one son, Micah Wheeler, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Molly Wheeler, of Bourbonnais; his parents, Fred and Joyce Wheeler, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Tim and Pat Wheeler, of Colorado, Fred and Sally Wheeler, of Colorado, Joe and Kelli Wheeler, of California, and John Wheeler, of Indiana; one sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Mark Schwartz, of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A reception will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, also at the church.
Memorials may be made to his family.
In honor of PK, the family requests that everyone wear something purple, his favorite color.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!