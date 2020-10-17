KANKAKEE — Rev. Jeannette Stevens, 82, of Kankakee, passed away April 29, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
