ST. ANNE — Rev. James F. Fanale, C.S.V. passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) in St. Anne. He was 77.
Father Jim was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Springfield, the son of Michael and Gertrude (Davis) Fanale.
Surviving are his brothers, Michael (Dorothy) Fanale, of Southport, N.C., and Thomas (Tamara) Fanale, of Springfield; and his sister, Trudi (Robert Bjorge) Fanale, of Longmont, Colo.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his sister, Marianne Fanale.
Father Fanale pronounced his first vows Sept. 8, 1961, and was ordained a priest on June 7, 1969, in Springfield.
He was a graduate of Griffin High School in Springfield. He held both a B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and a Ph.D. in Medieval English Literature from the University of Illinois. From 1969 to 1979, he taught religion and english at Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, before completing post-graduate studies from 1979 to 1986. He spent the next four years serving as campus minister and English professor at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Terre Haute, Ind., until June of 1990. From 1990 to 1996 he worked on the history of the Viatorians in the Chicago Province, and taught part time (1990 to 92) at DePaul University in Chicago. His last assignment came in 1996, when he was assigned as pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church in St. Anne. Father Jim served there until July of 2019, when he retired but continued to live in the community.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at St Anne Catholic Church, 230 North Sixth Ave., St. Anne. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, also at the church.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 in Calvary Cemetery, 2001 North 1st St., Springfield.
Please remember Father James Fanale in your Masses and prayers.
