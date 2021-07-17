CENTRALIA — Rev. Fr. Kenneth Anatoly Siefert, 83, of Centralia, passed away July 1, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary Hospital in Centralia.
He was born July 19, 1937, in Kankakee, the son of William Leo Siefert and Lucille (Rivard) Siefert.
Kenneth married his college sweetheart, Cynthia Eng, in San Diego, Calif., in August of 1976. She passed away in 2009. She was the daughter of professor William (wife, Jean) Eng, of Champaign.
Surviving are his sister, Joanne (Siefert) Riberdy, of Kankakee; his brother, Mark Edward Siefert and wife, Deborah, of Terre Haute, Ind.; his daughter, Kasia Siefert, of Belleville; two grandchildren, Angela and Aric Wheeler, of McLeansboro; many nieces and nephews; and his caregivers, Sarey Gillere, Montell Fields, Brandy Branch, Pam Balsano, Brenda Ibe and Brooklynn Carpenter.
He and his wife attended Parkland College, Champaign, and Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, and both did graduate work at the University of California (both in San Diego and Los Angeles). Kenneth also graduated from St. Elias School of Orthodox Theology with a licentiate in sacred theology. The Catholic Apostolic Church of Malabar awarded him a doctorate in 1978. He was an ordained priest of the Eastern Orthodox Church. In 1992, he was elevated to the rank of archpriest. For many years he served as a full-time chaplain and counselor in hospitals in Massachusetts and Illinois. He retired from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, on April 2012, after 18 years working as a chaplain and substance abuse clinician. He moved to Centralia, where he established the Orthodox Christian Center of St. Thomas the Apostle. He was appointed Superior of the Order of St. Thomas the Apostle. While living in Massachusetts he was awarded the prestigious Humanitarian and Social Action Award receiving personal recognition from Governor Michael Dukakis, President Ronald Reagan, and Senator John Kerry.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary for 35 plus years and held the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was a friend of Bill W for more than 36 years.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia. Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, also at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 in Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.
Memorials may be made to the Orthodox Christian Center of St. Thomas the Apostle and will be accepted at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home, 235 North Sycamore St., Centralia IL 62801.
