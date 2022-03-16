BOURBONNAIS — The Rev. Dr. Guy D. Warke, 86, of Bourbonnais, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday (March 11, 2022). He passed away suddenly but peacefully at home with his wife, Helen, at his side.
He was born Aug. 3, 1935, to Lawrence and Violet Warke, in Detroit, Mich. They preceded him in death.
Guy attended Outer Drive Faith Lutheran Church in Detroit and credits a wonderful Sunday school teacher with building his faith. After his confirmation as a teenager, the Holy Spirit called him into the ministry. He attended St. John’s College, Winfield, Kan., for two years before entering Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, graduating in 1961.
In the summer of 1958, he was a supply pastor at Grace Lutheran Church, Rialto, Calif. From August 1959-July 1960, he served his vicarage at Faith Lutheran Church, Arlington Heights, where he met Helen Jarosch, whom he married in June of 1961. In July of 1961, he was ordained and installed at his first parish at Grace Lutheran Church, Bradford, Pa. From 1964-1973 he served North Park Lutheran Church, Buffalo, N.Y. In 1973, he was called to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley. From 1980-1990 he was a night chaplain at Riverside Medical Center.
He received his Doctor of Ministry degree from Graduate Theological Foundation of Notre Dame in 1986 and was listed in Who’s Who in Religion 4th Edition (1992-1993). On Aug. 31, 2000, he retired from active ministry after serving Our Savior, Bradley, for 27 years.
Surviving are Helen, his wife of 60 years; three children: Two daughters, Kathleen (Kurt) Stefans, of Valparaiso, Ind., and Amy (Roger) Gundersen, of Concord, N.C.; and one son, Christopher (Amy) Warke, of Bolingbrook; seven grandchildren, Major Erik (Kara) Gundersen, of Bellevue, Neb., Karin (Tom) Cranmer, of Joliet, Kyla Stefans, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Dr. Katie Gundersen, of Knoxville, Tenn., Karl Stefans, of Valparaiso, Ind., Collin (Nikki) Warke, of Portage, Ind., and Abbey Warke, of Bolingbrook; and two great-grandchildren, Brennan and Evan Gundersen.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, until the 10 a.m. service at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.
Pastor Guy’s strong faith was a testimony to many, and he touched many lives.
Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley, Grace Lutheran Church, Wilmington, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
