MOMENCE — “In your prayers, please remember the Rev. Daniel E. Hessling, who passed from this life Tuesday (May 17, 2022), at the age of 65,” his friends and family said.
He once said, “My dream has been to minister to the people of my hometown area.”
Daniel was born June 20, 1956, the son of Rose Mary Morse and Earl C. Hessling, in Kankakee; and he was baptized at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
His education consisted of the following: Kindergarten through 12th grade at Momence grade and high schools (1961-1974); Kankakee Area Career Center (1973-1974); Sacred Heart School of Theology Seminary; and Cardinal Stritch University (Masters in Divinity).
Daniel previously had worked at Baker and Taylor in Momence, for many years as an informational technology specialist.
He was ordained to the Diaconate in September of 1989, and remained a Deacon for 15 years until he was ordained to the Priesthood on Dec. 18, 2004, at St. Raymond’s Cathedral by Bishop Joseph Imesch.
Father Hessling’s assignments included the following parishes: St. Patrick, Momence, as a Deacon (1989-2004); Parochial Vicar at St. Margaret Mary, Naperville (2005-2007); Parochial Vicar at Visitation, Elmhurst (2007-2008); Pastor of St. Patrick, Momence, and Sacred Heart Mission, Hopkins Park (2008-2019); and St. Patrick, Momence (June 2019 to May 2022).
He will be taken to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence, for his funeral Mass. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence; followed by a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. An additional time for visitation will be from 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, until the 11 a.m. Mass, both at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence. He will be buried in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Surviving are his brother, Robert Morse Sr., of St. Anne; his nephew, Robert (Vicki) Morse Jr., of St. Anne; niece, Rose Morse, of St. Anne; great-niece, Jessica Morse, of Elkhart, Ind.; along with numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Daniel enjoyed working with computers and technology and tinkering with numerous gadgets. He collected coins and had a vast ink pen collection.
Please pray for the repose of Father Hessling’s soul and for the consolation of his family.
May Father Hessling rest in the peace of Christ the Lord.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence and/or Masses.