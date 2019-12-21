Reuben Dewald

KANKAKEE — Reuben Emanuel Dewald, 86, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2019, at his home in Kankakee, as a result of congestive heart failure.
He was born in Fredonia, N.D., on June 22, 1933.
Reuben followed five brothers to Chicago, where he retired at age 62 from a career as a machinist. After retiring, he and his wife, Shirley, became Florida snowbirds. In addition to their trips to Florida, Reuben and Shirley traveled extensively.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Louise Mary Dewald; second wife, Shirley Mae Dewald; and eight siblings: Bill, Helen, Fred, Elmer, Esther, Albert, Viola and Ervin; and also four stillborn children.
Surviving are Reuben and Louise’s two children, Steven and Lisa (Tim) Sabatino. Reuben was the cherished grandfather of the late Tim Sabatino, Adam Dewald, Nate Sabatino and Amilyn Dewald; and great-grandfather of Tyler Sabatino, Braden Dewald and Azzy Dewald. He was a loving stepfather of Charlene (Tony) Bertucci, Bruce (Rose) Wisniewski, Nancy (Jerry) Lasala and Keith Wisniewski; fond step-grandfather of Anthony, Mark, Deena, Jillian and Joey; step-great-grandfather of three; and loving companion of Sharon Bates.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral services at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth. Reuben’s final resting place will be with Louise in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Please sign his online guestbook at schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!