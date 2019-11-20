Retta Mae Allen, 86, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Foster G. McGraw Hospital in Maywood.
A time for family and friends to gather will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church, 963 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee. Pastor Anthony Reed will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Retta was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Haywood, Tenn., the daughter of Richard and Henretta Theus Greer.
She was a retired support service worker at Shapiro Mental Health Center in Kankakee. Retta was a member of Shiloh Full Gospel Baptist Church.
Retta enjoyed working in her yard, shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Seniors-in-Action, Risser Neighborhood and AFSCME Retirees Chapter 57.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Casandra) Allen Jr., of Kankakee; her daughter, Marie Armstrong, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, James (Afiya) Armstrong Jr., Jason Adams, all of Memphis, Tenn., Damon Armstrong, of Kankakee, Michel’le Greer, of Bourbonnais, and Imani Cobb, of Orlando, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren, Akera Lawrence, Madison Armstrong and James Armstrong III, all of Memphis, Tenn., Jason Adams Jr., of Whitehaven, Miss., Daivion Armstrong, Ziyon Armstrong, Seuenna Billings, of Evergreen Park, and Aubree Armstrong and Semaj Greer-Hammond, both of Bourbonnais; three special sisters-in-law, Mary, Evelyn and Betty; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Willie Greer Currie; son, Richard Allen; son-in-law, James Armstrong; and granddaughter, Shirinda Williams.
