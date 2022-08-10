Rene Williamson

BOURBONNAIS — Rene Eileen Williamson, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 31, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

Rene was born Aug. 9, 1962, in Clifton, to the union of Pauline and William Williamson.

