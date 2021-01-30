Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.