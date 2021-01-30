CUSTER PARK — Reginald “Reggie” Coutant Sr., 75, of Custer Park, passed away Jan. 24, 2021, at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago.
He was born June 30, 1945, in Chicago, the son of David Louis and Goldie Alice (nee Heide) Coutant. His parents preceded him in death.
Reggie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from Sept. 24, 1962 to Sept. 23, 1965.
He was a founding member and plumbing tutor with IPIA (Illinois Plumbing Inspectors Association).
Reggie worked for several municipalities and was a state plumbing inspector. He took great pride in teaching the apprentices the trade.
He was a member and treasurer of the Kankakee Valley Vintage Car Club and enjoyed being on the Board of Operation Firm Handshake that organized the Annual Veterans Picnic that took place yearly at the Coal City Area Club. Reggie loved the outdoors and hunting, and tinkering in his barn, which became a meeting place for many friends.
Reggie met Marsha (nee Rokop) Coutant in 2000, and they eventually married on April 22, 2009, in Joliet. She currently resides in Custer Park.
Also surviving are his children, Reginald R. Coutant Jr., of Bonfield, and Brandy (Shawn) Hoger, of Manteno; stepdaughter, Karen (Tom) Kapsch, of Joliet; six grandchildren, Jack, Abby and Max Coutant, Madelyn and Aubrey Hoger, and R.J. Kapsch; one sister, Mary (David) Nelson, of Eagle River, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ethel Taylor; and one brother, Clark “Butch” Coutant.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood.
All attendees are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing guidelines, and due to the capacity requirements, please be brief with your condolences to allow other guests to pay their final respects.
Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
