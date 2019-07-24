Regina D. Goodman, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 22, 2019) at her home.
She was born Sept. 8, 1961, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Valgene and Loveda Haywood Goodman.
Regina was a homemaker and a pet groomer. She had worked at Razzle Dazzle in Kankakee. Regina enjoyed her dogs and working with her horses.
Surviving are one son, Chad Plein, of Momence; her mother, Loveda Goodman, of Kankakee; two brothers, Ted and Sherry Goodman, of Bourbonnais, and Danny Goodman, of Manteno; nieces and nephews, Eric Whittington, Adam Goodman, Tami Savoie and Tina Brand; and three special friends, Joy Shea, Paula Bleyle and Holly Hull.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Calvary Community Church in Momence. The Rev. Randy Schweizer will officiate. Interment will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
