Reece Malone Jr., 96, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee. Pastor Montele A. Crawford will officiate. Entombment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Kankakee.
Reece was born Aug. 21, 1922, in Lynnville, Tenn., the son of Reece and Georgina Moore Malone.
He served our country in the U.S. Army, World War II, being honorably discharged Feb. 16, 1946.
Reece retired from civil service as a driver for the Motor Pool. In 1969, he and the former Sarah M. Sykes were married in Watseka.
He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears.
Surviving are his wife, Sarah; sons, Larry Malone, Antoine (Theresa) Malone and Stanley (Sarah) Malone; daughters, Teresa Malone, Patricia (David) Penner and Katrina Malone; his brother, Eutha Malone, of Pensacola, Fla.; 16 grandchildren, Jesemiah, Jackson, Antoine, Terrell, Tierra, Reecend, Whitney, Natalie, Karmyn, Miranda, Kacy, Sidney, Demetrius, Curtis, Cameron and Matthew; six great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Henrietta and Mabel; brothers, George and Thomas; and granddaughter, Sarah Simone Willis.
