Rebecca T. “Becky” Strickler, 52, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (July 5, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Dalene Kuebler officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
