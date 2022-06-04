Rebecca Shreffler

ASHKUM — Rebecca Jean Shreffler, 69, of Ashkum, and formerly of Manteno, passed away Thursday (June 2, 2022) at St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet.
She was born Sept. 13, 1952, in Manteno, the daughter of Norman and Imogene Monnette. On June 10, 1972, she married Samuel T. Shreffler at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno.
Rebecca was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She drove a school bus for many years. She also worked at a candy store. Rebecca was an avid pet lover and had a variety of pets she loved over the years. She also loved spending time with family and traveling to North Carolina. Most of all, she loved to spoil her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of almost 50 years, Samuel Shreffler; her five children, Brian (Kelli) Shreffler, of Haubstadt, Ind., Melinda (Rob) Devenouges, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Michael (Carissa) Shreffler, of Joliet, Samantha (Kris) Knauth, of Bourbonnais, and Ann (Aaron) McLain, of Clifton; her siblings, David (Michelle) Monnette, of Texas, Bev (Mike) Diedrich, of Bourbonnais, and Jane (Len) Kozak, of Joliet; a special friend, Harley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rebecca was also the beloved grandma of Jacob, Delana, Cassidy, Jenna, Adanech, Noah, Asher, Anthony, Austin, Zach, Hayley (Chris), Andrew, Kaden, Kyzer, Kali, Abram, Ariel, Collin, Maddyx and Emmytt; and loving “Gigi” of Aubree, Bryson, Oakley and Keaton.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Manteno.
Memorials may be made to the Cure Tay-Sachs Foundation or to the Kankakee County Humane Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, Manteno.