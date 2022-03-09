HOBART, Ind. — Rebecca L. Kewitz (Lazzo), 34, of Hobart, Ind., passed away suddenly Feb. 28, 2022.
She was born March 10, 1987, in Chicago Heights, to Adrian Nicholson Sr. and Patricia Lazzo.
Surviving are her husband, Allen “AJ” Kewitz Jr.; her children, David, Kendra, Isabella, Colton, Issac and Nolan; and her especially dearest family, James, Kristi and Regan Hines.
Rebecca’s children were her life and focus, engaged in Hobart Pop Warner with their football and cheerleading. She was passionate about her work as a mortuary cosmetologist/director and took pride in bringing families peace. Rebecca enjoyed photography and anything “New Orleans.”
Also surviving are her father, Adrian Nicholson Sr.; mother, Patricia Lazzo (Donel); mother-in-law, Sheila Kewitz (Ted); brothers, Melvin Alexander, Adrian and Kenneth; her grandparents, Marrietta Lazzo and Alfrieda Anderson; AJ’s grandparents, Ed (Karen) Rogus; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
The family said, “Rebecca, whom we once enjoyed and dearly loved, we cannot lose ... For all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 12, at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, located at 600 W Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Ind.