Rebecca J. “Becky” “Becca” Johnston, 55, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) at GreenTree of Bradley Rehab and Health.
She was born March 2, 1964, in Kankakee, the daughter of Stephen E. and Marcella A. Donovan Johnston.
Becky treasured spending time with her family. She especially adored going to visit her mom on Sundays — just spending the afternoon with her brought her joy. She loved watching the Chicago Cubs, particularly with her mom. Becky’s favorite player was Anthony Rizzo. She enjoyed writing poetry, and working on puzzle books and coloring books. She was an avid music lover.
Becky loved animals, and animals loved her right back. While living at Kankakee Terrace, Becky often won at bingo. Although she enjoyed winning, she would frequently give away her prizes.
Becky liked helping her sister, Deb with Bless a Resident the last several years at Kankakee Terrace, providing every resident with gloves and lotion at Christmastime. Deb’s intention is to continue this tradition in years to come and will call it Becky’s Bless a Resident in honor of her sister.
Becky had a way of making others feel loved and comfortable; often without saying a word. Her presence will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Surviving are three sons, Andrew Johnston, Jonah Byers and Josiah Byers; her siblings, Dennis (Colleen) Johnston, Tim Johnston, Fin (Adrienne) Johnston, Robin Johnston, Kevin (Hildy) Johnston, Deb (Ed) Oberlander and Mary Johnston; many nieces and nephews; and her family at the Kankakee Terrace, where she had resided for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Steve; two sisters, Barb and Beverly; twin siblings that passed away at birth; and one sister-in-law, Guylene.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. celebration of life on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Adventure Church, 70 Ken Hayes Dr., Bourbonnais (located behind Northfield Square mall). Pastor Andy Hamilton will officiate the ceremony.
Private family inurnment will be held at St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made in Becky’s name to the Epilepsy Foundation, dedicated to the welfare of people with epilepsy and seizure disorders.
Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
