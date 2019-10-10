Reandre Renard “Nard” Walls, 47, of Kankakee, went home to glory Monday (Oct. 7, 2019).
He was the oldest child, born Nov. 5, 1971, to Rose Mable Ella Walls.
At the time of his passing, he was surrounded with family and love. Reandre fought a good battle after becoming ill Sept. 27, 2018, up until the time of his death.
Reandre was employed by Shubert Trucking Company as a CDL driver. He also worked for Carryall Transportation Company.
He enjoyed DJing, stepping and traveling to the east and west coast, weekend trips to Tennessee and destination cruises.
Reandre leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Trystan Devon Walls (Brylan), of Birmingham, Ala., and Aaron Jelon Walls, of McKinney, Texas; one grandson, Kaisyn Kree Walls; and two stepdaughters, Talia Burns, of Nashville, Tenn., and MarLisa Walker, of Kankakee. He is also survived by his sister, Tomeka Walls, of Bourbonnais; one niece, Victoria Kennedy; two nephews, Brandon Jordan and Julian Coiley; two great-nephews, Keenan and Kingston Kennedy; a great-niece, Kimora Kennedy; grandmother, Angela L. Walls; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Jones Funeral
Home, Kankakee. Home-going services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his grandfather, J. Hugh Walls; aunt, Willie Dallas Walls; uncle, Johnny Walls Sr.; great-aunts, Rachel Harris and Mary L. Perkins; great-grandparents, Willie and Rose Ella Walls; cousins, Cameron Lequan Jones, LaDonja Walls, Prima Howery, Joel Lynn Howery and Justina Walls-Howery.
