DU QUOIN — Raymond F. Wascher, 82, of Du Quoin and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 4, 2020).
He was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Stewardson, the son of Daniel and Edith (Mientzer) Wascher. Raymond married Bonnie Gagnon on May 24, 1960, in Taylorville. She preceded him in death Sept. 15, 2011.
Raymond was a retired property manager and was a real estate agent. He had also been a truck driver. Raymond enjoyed gardening and cooking. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls fan.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Gordon and Lynn Wascher, of Dyer, Ind., James Wascher and Nancy, of Battle Creek, Mich., Scott and Donna Wascher, of Bourbonnais, and Jamie and Chrissie Wascher, of Portage, Mich.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Diana and Jerry Tilley, of Du Quoin, and Cindy and Mike Angelus, of Plainfield; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Joyce and Bill Ommen, of Cullom, and Carol Lahners, of Bourbonnais; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Dave and Terry Wascher, of Sun City West, Ariz., and Ronald and Jean Hille Wascher, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to his wife, Bonnie Wascher, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Kim Wascher; and brother-in-law, Dave Lahners.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to SSM Health at Home Hospice of Illinois.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
