Raymond Sippel

SHOREWOOD — Raymond Adam Sippel, 100, of Shorewood and formerly of Monee, passed away Wednesday (July 7, 2021) at the Timbers of Shorewood Assisted Living Community.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, until the 5 p.m. funeral services, both at Fedde Helfrich Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. The Rev. Pat Morton of St. John’s United Church of Christ will be officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Mr. Sippel worked for 48 years for Clark Oil, Blue Island, and farmed in Green Garden Township.
He was born Feb. 23, 1921, the son of Arthur and Clara (Weber) Sippel.
Raymond was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and the Fired and Retired Club at Clark Oil. His major goal was to live to age 100.
He loved antiquing, bird watching, vacation traveling and golfing. He had a hole-in-one.
Mr. Sippel was married to Barbara (Gregerson) Sippel on April 20, 1946, in Chicago. She preceded him in death Dec. 28, 2011.
Surviving are three daughters, Carol (Terry) Seggebruch, of Morris, Judy (Daniel) Schlottman, of Evans, Ga., and Bonnie (David) Christman, of Park Forest; one son, Ronald (Karen) Sippel, of Peotone; nine grandchildren, Randy (Karla) Seggebruch, Brad Seggebruch, Kerri (Thomas) Marsh, Michael Sippel, Gregory (Dana) Sippel, Brooke (Craig) Baal, Carly (Bryan) Brewer, Jennifer (Andrew) Eheart and Joshua Christman; 13 great-grandchildren, Ryan (Devyn) Seggebruch, Brandon (Mari) Seggebruch, Terrianne, Mary and Jeffrey Marsh, Hunter and Avery Sippel, Miles and Sawyer Baal, Clara and Camille Brewer, and Hannah and Lilly Eheart; two great-great-grandchildren, Vivian Seggebruch, Carsyn Seggebruch and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Arthur and Clara (Weber) Sippel; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Gilbert (Lorraine) Sippel and Clarence (Norma) Sippel; his sister and brother-in-law, Claire (Kenton) Stephens; and his special friend, Virginia Shemwell.