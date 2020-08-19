Raymond Naberezny

KANKAKEE — Raymond “Ray” Naberezny, 81, of Kankakee, passed away at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, on Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020).
Ray was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pa.; the son of Basil and Anna (Zardovich) Naberezny. Ray worked for Fesco for many years until he retired. Ray was very talented at archery, including winning many competitions, as well as hunting and fishing with a bow and arrow. He was an avid golfer who loved his time working at Oak Springs Golf Course where he was known as “Uncle Ray.” Ray was very sociable; he always enjoyed spending time with and having a beer with his many friends.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Brannan, of Limestone, Kelly Sperry, of Herscher, and Karen Holderman, of Limestone; five grandchildren, Wayne and Molly Sperry, and Kory, Travis and Christopher Cox; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers; and three sisters.
To honor Ray’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
A memorial gathering will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the family to erect a monument in Ray’s honor.
