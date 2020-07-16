MARION, KY. — Raymond A. Montalta Jr., 63, of Marion, Ky., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) at Crittenden County Health and Rehab. in Marion, Ky.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, Ky. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Caldwell Springs Cemetery, Marion.
