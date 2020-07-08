BRADLEY — Raymond C. Denoyer Sr., 78, of Bradley, passed away Monday (July 6, 2020) at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet.
He was born Feb. 8, 1942, in St. Anne, the son of Raymond A. and Vivian J. (Williamson) Denoyer. Raymond married Judith K. Boudreau on Sept. 2, 1967, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Raymond served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years during the Vietnam War. He was the Marine Corps League Man of the Year in 2018. He worked for C.B.I. and was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., and chairman of the Children’s Christmas Party for 19 years. Raymond ushered at St. Joseph Catholic Church and was in public relations for the Kankakee Marine Corps League.
Surviving are his wife, Judith, of Bradley; two sons, Raymond C. Denoyer Jr., of Bradley, and Kevin Denoyer, of Watseka; two daughters, Tonya (Thomas) Cloonen, of Bradley, and Tina Denoyer, of Martinton; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. Also surviving are a sister, Lana (Mike) White, of St. Anne; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a grandson, Bryce Denoyer.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, also at the funeral home.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
