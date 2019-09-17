Raymond Paul Colclasure, 74, of Custer Park, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee
He was born Feb. 12, 1945, in Kempton, the son of Cletus and Irene (nee Schnoor) Colclasure. His parents preceded him in death.
In 1993, Ray opened “Ray’s Ranch House” in Essex. Previous to the restaurant business, he was an avid farmer. He had many hobbies; some of his favorite were fishing and playing euchre.
Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Lorie (nee Searle) Colclasure, of Custer Park, whom he married May 9, 1998, in Buckingham; three sons, Daniel (Angie) Colclasure, of Essex, Eric (Danette) Colclasure, of Pekin, and Jason Colclasure, of Kempton; and one daughter, Julie (Scott) Wilson, of Bartonville; one stepdaughter, Jayme Monacelli, of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Stan (Mary) Colclasure, of Bourbonnais, Don (Donna) Colclasure, of Florida, and Gene (Marlene) Colclasure, of Bloomington; one sister, Gloria (Bob) Clodi, of Manteno; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Andy Colclasure.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory in Braidwood. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Broughton Cemetery in Campus.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
