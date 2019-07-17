Raymond J. “Ray” Billadeau, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 14, 2019) at his home.
He was born Oct. 27, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Jim and Dot Beland Billadeau.
He was a carpenter and a caregiver.
He enjoyed playing guitar and the keyboard. He was an avid conspiracy theorist. Ray loved his pet birds.
Surviving are his father, Jim Billadeau, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Gina Godin, of Oshkosh, Wis.; one daughter, Amber Godin, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Phoebe Godin and Presley Godin; and his best friends, Nikki Caldwell, of Kankakee, and Vernon Girard, of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!