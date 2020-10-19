BOURBONNAIS — Ray J. King, 91, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.
He was born March 13, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Ray and Stella (Steczynski) King. Ray married Gloria Gress on April 7, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death May 8, 1990.
Ray was a retired carpenter and supervisor for Felesena Construction Company. He was a graduate of Bradley High School. He was also a cabinet maker. Ray enjoyed R.C. model airplanes and making Bluebird houses. He was a conservationist, fisherman and hunter. Ray loved music and dancing. He was a pilot and raised horses. He also played semi professional football.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Ray was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son and two daughters-in-law, Randy and Cheryl King, of Bourbonnais, and Cathy King, of Bradley; one daughter and her spouse, Kathy King and Shari Crittenden, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Lauren King, Lindsay King, Joseph King, Benjamin King and Christian King; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Rose Marie Farthing, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Dorena King, of Pennsylvania; and loving partner and lifetime family friend, Marvina Bowker, of Louisville, Ky.
In addition to his wife, Gloria King, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David King; and one grandson, Daniel King.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
