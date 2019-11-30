Raphealla “Sis” Ramona Reynolds, 88, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully at her home at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 27, 2019).
She was born Jan. 3, 1931, in St. George, the daughter of Franklin Augustine and Rachel Josephine (Vassen) Fortin. She married Thomas James Reynolds on Oct. 8, 1955, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death July 22, 1995.
Surviving are two sons, James (Milen) Reynolds, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Jeffrey (Holly) Reynolds, of East Galesburg; one daughter, Rosanne (Lee) Atherton, of Tucson, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Chris (Theresa Peralta) Atherton, of Tulsa, Okla., Maureen Reynolds and Thomas Reynolds, both of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Kathryn Reynolds, of East Galesburg; and one great-grandson, Vincent Aaron Atherton.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Aaron Atherton; and two brothers, Franklin and Raymond Fortin.
Sis graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Kankakee.
She worked hot lunch at Costa Catholic Academy for several years prior to owning and operating Reynolds Restaurant Supply in Galesburg with her husband.
Sis was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She loved to travel, visiting places like Rome, Greece, Paris, London and Alaska. Sis was also an avid fan of Notre Dame Football, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial Mass will be at a later date at St. Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee. Burial of cremated remains will be in Ashkum Cemetery, Ashkum.
Funeral arrangements are by Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee, or the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Please sign her online guestbook at watsonthomas.com.
(Pd)
