Randy Lee Devore, 71, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at his home in Foley, Ala., following a short, but brave battle with cancer.
He was born May 26, 1948, the son of Wilma Devore. His mother preceded him in death.
Randy devoted his life to his family. He loved to spend time with his family and friends boating on the river where he taught his children and many of his grandchildren to water ski.
Always faithful, supportive and loving, Randy was a graduate of Kankakee High School and Kankakee Community College.
He worked at Quaker Oats and General Foods and retired from CSL Behring in 2013.
Randy volunteered for many years as a baseball coach with the Limestone Little League and Pony League and also as a Cub Scouts Den Leader.
He enjoyed a good game of horseshoes and was a long-time member of the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie; his daughters, Stacy (Tim) Martell and Stephanie (Doug) Bowman; his sons, Scott (Alma) Devore, Dustin (Cassie) Brown, and Travis (Amy) Brown; his eight grandchildren, Reece, Hunter and Gaige Brown, Jocelyn Martell, Connor and Lila Bowman, and Mesa and Vale Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Gary (Mary) Devore; and sisters, Connie (Mark) Benoit and Peggy (Derek) Ashman; his sisters-in-law, Robin (Lin) Altenberger, Tonya (Les) Altenberger, and Traci (Dean) Menigoz; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Randy and in honor of Zayla Mitsdarffer.
