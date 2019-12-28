CLIFTON — Ramona Orwig, 91, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 3, 1928, the daughter of Emile and Antoinette (Plante) Rabideau, in Herscher. Ramona married Raymond Orwig on Dec. 25, 1949. Raymond passed away in 2014.
Ramona served as the treasurer for the Kankakee American Legion Auxiliary and was a lifelong member.
She was loved by many; a kind and caring friend always willing to help others. She was a good cook and was known for her pies.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan Burrow, of Chebanse; one daughter-in-law, Cynde Orwig, of Mahomet; three grandchildren, Joel, Joshua and Benjamin Orwig; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Cherrill Saindon, of Florida; special cousin, Geraldine Rochetto, of Orland Park; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, David Orwig; one son-in-law, Richard Burrow; one brother-in-law, Larry Saindon; one grandson, Christopher Orwig; one great-grandson, Kristoph Orwig; brother, Bernard Rabideau; and one sister, Lorene
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, with the Rev. Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside Nursing Home in Clifton or the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!