Ralph Wilkening

ST. ANNE — Ralph W. Wilkening, 89, of St. Anne, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021) at his home.
He was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Beecher, the son of Emil and Vera (Clausing) Wilkening. Ralph married Jaclyn Krohn in 1957, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher.
Ralph worked as a contractor. He loved to work. Ralph was a member of the St. Anne Grade School Board and the Kankakee County Home Builder’s Association Board. He cherished his grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served for four years.
Surviving are his wife, Jaclyn Wilkening, of St. Anne; one son and daughter-in-law, Darrin and Beth Wilkening, of St. Anne; one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Todd Luhman, of Limestone; six grandchildren, George (Rebecca) Luhman, Morgan (Chris) Jelinek, Julia (Nathan) Wenzelman, Jessica Wilkening, Jarret Wilkening and Logan Wilkening; and many cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one granddaughter, Josie Luhman.
Visitation will be from noon on Sunday, Jan. 2, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with the Rev. Aaron Uphoff officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Alzheimer’s Association.
