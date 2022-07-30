ralph vangundy

MARTINTON — Ralph R. Vangundy, 95, of Martinton, passed away July 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 18, 1927, in Thornhope, Ind., the son of Carl and Florence (Liming) Vangundy. Ralph married Reba Hembree, in Earl Park, Ind., on Oct. 23, 1949. Reba preceded him in passing Sept. 29, 2020.

Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Newman (Jim Anderson), of Martinton, Kathy (Greg) Garrison, of Lafayette, Ind., and Beth (Richard) Vangundy, of Dyer, Ind.; one son, Marty (Jeanne) Vangundy, of Boyd, Texas; two brothers, Harold (Mary) Vangundy, of New Salem, Ind., and Glenn (Dean) Vangundy, of Morrisville, Ind.; one sister, MaryAnn Phillips, of Clayton, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Alice (Ira) Williamson, of Watseka, and Peggy Hembree, of Branson, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Recommended for you