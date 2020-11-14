KANKAKEE — Ralph D. Norton passed away Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee from COVID.
He was born in Bradley, the son of Charles and Lois Norton.
Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Norton.
Surviving are his brother, Butch (Jayne), of Louisiana; along with his four loving children, Debra Norton, of Tinley Park, Pam (Randy) Loring, of North Carolina, Mike (Jodi) Norton, of Bourbonnais, and Steve Norton, of Kankakee; along with his grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Krista, Olivia, Abbey, Annie and Leigan; and nine great-grandchildren.
Ralph was a service engineer for the State of Illinois for 35 years and also a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved his country and loved to fish, play cards and watch his favorite team, the Chicago Cubs.
He touched many people with this generous heart over his lifetime and will be missed by many people, including neighbors, friends and family.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!