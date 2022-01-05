Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/ TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds gusting 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST /4 AM EST/ to 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers Wednesday morning may lead to low visibility, particularly north of a line from Flanagan to Rensselaer. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&