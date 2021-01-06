Ralph Johnson

WATSEKA — Ralph O. Johnson, 95, of Watseka, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 21, 1925, in Donovan, a son of Laroy W. and Grace May Center Johnson. Ralph married Marjorie “Pat” West at the Belmont Church on April 30, 1944. She preceded him in death May 18, 2018. Ralph has been joyfully reunited with Pat after their 74 wonderful years of marriage together.
Surviving are three daughters, Susie Stone, of Watseka, Debbie (Lonnie) Laughlin, of Franktown, Colo., and Janie (Joda) Crabtree, of Watseka; two sons, Mike Johnson, of Springfield, and Dave (Brenna) Johnson, of Watseka; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother; two sisters; and one son-in-law, Dave Stone.
Ralph was a life-long farmer in Iroquois County and a devoted husband and father. He was able to stay at the farm home (which has been in the family for more than 175 years) until the day he peacefully passed. He was still happy he could mow his own yard at the age of 94 and enjoyed watching all of the farm activity right out the window from his recliner. Ralph was the recipient of the National Society of American Farmers award.
He was always willing to help anyone who needed it, many times helping others with their farming, donating many years on the Iroquois County School Trustees and church board, and volunteering at the Iroquois County Museum. Many people over the years have said that Ralph helped them out “behind the scenes” when no one knew.
Ralph was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, having served on the church board for many years.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family and caregivers. He always had a kind word, a sense of humor, and a gentle smile to all who were near him until his last day. “What a grand finale to the year 2020. A race well run, good and faithful servant,” his family said.
Private funeral services will be on Saturday, Jan. 9. His grandson, Pastor Ben Stone, will officiate.
Burial will be in Body Cemetery near Woodland.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church in Woodland, Living Hope Church in Watseka, or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please share a memory of Ralph online at knappfuneralhomes.com.
