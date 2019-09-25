Ralph Dykstra, 96, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
He was born March 7, 1923, in Wichert, the son of Henry and Kate Hoekstra Dykstra.
He married Alice Ahrens on Jan. 23, 1947, in St. Anne.
Ralph retired from Armstrong World Industries after 30 years of service. He was also a Wichert area farmer. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion.
He enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening and working outdoors.
Ralph served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the European Theatre during World War II. Ralph was a flight engineer and tail gunner, serving 50 missions in a B-24.
He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert, where he served as an elder, a deacon, and a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are his wife, Alice Dykstra, of St. Anne; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Curtis and Connie Dykstra, of Kankakee, and Larry and Sandra Dykstra, of Dallas, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Don Logan, of Van Horne, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Emily and Josh Hauschild, Paul and Paula Dykstra, Alicia and Todd Rausch, Andrew Dykstra, Jonathan and Amanda Dykstra, Charles and Molly Dykstra, and Evan Dykstra; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillian DeBoer, of Hudsonville, Mich.; one brother-in-law, Carl Ahrens, of Houston, Texas; one sister-in-law, Eunice Dykstra, of St. Anne; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three sisters, Rose, Mildred and Johanna; and four brothers, Robert, Neil, Harold and Richard.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Reformed Church of Wichert. The Rev. Randy Knoll will officiate. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wichert.
Memorials may be made to First Reformed Church of Wichert or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
