KANKAKEE — Rakeya Renee Smith, 40, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Dec. 13, 2021) at her home in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Rakeya was born Nov. 22, 1981, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the daughter of Gennove Smith and Jimmie Martin Sr.
She graduated from Kankakee High School, earned an associate’s degree from Kankakee Community College and graduated from Governors State University with a degree in computer science.
Rakeya was a member of the Second Baptist Church where she taught Youth Sunday school, was Junior Usher Ministry Vice President, and actively volunteered to help out in the Youth Department.
She was currently a pharmacy technician at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital for the past seven years, and had been a pharmacy tech at CVS and Target. She also was a substitute teacher for Kankakee School District 111 for 15 years.
Rakeya loved reading, traveling, planning events and playing board games.
Surviving are her parents; sisters, Rosie Martin, of Bourbonnais, and Cassandra Martin, Tereatha (Stan) Staples, Arnita (Nate) Boyd, JoEthel Thomas, Irene (David) Wills, Rita Carson and Melinda Dowdy, all of Kankakee; brothers, Jimmie Martin Jr. and Bobby Dowdy, both of Kankakee, and Edwin Dowdy, of Texas; aunts, Cassandra Barry, Paula Barry, Brenda Barry, all of Atlanta, Ga., and Ramona Brown, of Kankakee; uncles, Bob Barry, of Augusta, Ga., and Marvin Barry, of Houston, Texas; special cousins, Breia Barry-White, of Normal, Deon Norals and Brandon Brown, both of Washington, D.C., Chelsia Barry, of Atlanta, Ga., Kaliyah Smith, of Aurora, Tavares (Alycia) Smith, of Champaign, and Latoya Lawrence, of Kankakee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other godchildren and other relatives and friends. Special friends include, Mandi Smith, Kim Jackson, Nicole Dotson, Renee Davis, Tysha Jones and Lisa Walker.
Preceding her in death were her sister, Sheri Martin; grandparents, Jessie and Lillie Barry; aunt, Patricia Smith; and great aunts and great uncles.
