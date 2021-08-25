KANKAKEE — Racheal Teague was born Sept. 11, 1966, the daughter of Joe Albert Teague Sr., and Mary Anne Price Teague-King, in Grenada, Miss.
Racheal departed this life Aug. 16, 2021, at the age of 54, when our heavenly father called her home to rest peacefully in his arms.
She graduated from Kankakee Community College where she received an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.
Racheal was employed as an emergency telecommunications operator with KanComm 911 (Kankakee County Communications Center) for 24 years.
She also worked for several years as a Kankakee County Election Judge and volunteered at the library several years ago.
Racheal loved traveling, cooking, reading mystery books, watching movies and collecting Barbie dolls.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Mary, of Bradley; her brothers, Joe Albert Teague II, of Denver, Colo., and Jeffrey (Angela Nicole) Teague, of Bourbonnais; her sisters, Sundrea Richardson, of Atlanta, Ga., and Cheryl Teague, of Nashville, Tenn.; along with a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, and family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her father, Joe Albert Teague Sr.; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, until the noon funeral service at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Ernest Rucker Jr. will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
