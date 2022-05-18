CLIFTON — R. Ann Prince, 84, of Bradley, passed away May 11, 2022, at Arcadia Care of Clifton.
She was born June 25, 1937, in Bradley, the daughter of Edward J. and Pauline H. (DeMack) Prince.
Ann was a retired employee of Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee, where she had worked for 43 years.
She was a graduate of St. Patrick High School.
Ann was a member of the Bradley Bourbonnais Senior Citizens.
She enjoyed making ceramics, doll collecting, crocheting, reading and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Ann was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she had also been a member of the CCW and a former member of the Daughters of Isabella.
Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Anthony E. “Butch” and Patricia Prince, of San Antonio, Texas; nephews, Michael and Susan Prince, of Putnam Valley, N.Y., Mark Prince, of Asia, Edward and Shana Prince, of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Anthony and Sarah Prince, of Northridge, Calif.; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; special friend, Mary Johnson, of Bradley; and special cousin, Mary Lou Messier, of Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and special cousin, Agnes Longtin.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, May 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.