KANKAKEE — Quincy Ann Helm, 46, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 until the 10 a.m. service at New Vision Church in Kankakee.
