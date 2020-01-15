KANKAKEE — Queen E. Chandler, 66, of Kankakee, passed away Jan 4, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Second Baptist Church, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan 18, also at the church. Pastor Tyler J. Prude will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
