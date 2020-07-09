KANKAKEE — Quanisha L Williams, 41, of Kankakee, passed away June 25, 2020, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Remembering social distancing guidelines at both services, thank you. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, also at the funeral home. Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at jonesfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!