PAPINEAU — Priscilla Joyce Lesch, 83, of Papineau, passed away Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Faith Place, Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Priscilla was born Jan. 21, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Fredrick and Flossie (Jones) Balthazor. She married Ernst August Lesch Jr. on Sept. 3, 1955, at the First United Methodist Church of Momence. He preceded her in death Jan. 21, 2016.
She worked various jobs such as telephone operator, school bus driver and CNA at St. Mary’s Hospital, but her main occupation was housewife, mother and farm wife.
Priscilla was involved in the Kankakee County Home Extension, 4-H, United Church of Christ Ladies Guild and was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent.
She enjoyed painting, cake decorating, canning, flower arranging and crocheting.
She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Papineau.
Surviving are her children, Pamela Brammer, of Sheldon, Linda (John) Hartweg, of Carthage, Fred Lesch, of Papineau, and Amanda (Kevin) Helmick, of Champaign; eight grandchildren, John, Jason (Jennifer), and Jeremy (Nicole) Brammer, Carl (Alyssa) and Caroline Hartweg, Daniel (Alyssa) and Andrew (Liz) Lesch, and Anna (Aaron) Chapman; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Don Brammer; one daughter-in-law, Ruth Lesch; and her brothers and sister, Fredrick, Bernard and Jeanenne Balthazor.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Papineau Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Faith Place at the Prarieview Lutheran Home in Danforth or Papineau United Church of Christ in Papineau.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
