Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult,
especially on west to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and
thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — Precilla Terrell, 75, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 24, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, as a result of natural causes.
She was born Dec. 7, 1946, in Mayersville, Miss., the daughter of Columbus and Fannie Green. Precilla was married to Walter Landfair and John Terrell. Both are deceased.
Precilla was employed by Bunge for 20 years. She managed Bud’s Grocery in Kankakee, until her illness.
She was a member of Christ Temple Church.
Precilla enjoyed cooking. She would often cook meals for her son’s football and basketball teams before games.
Surviving are her sons, Purnell Landfair and Maurice Terrell, of Kankakee; daughter, Petula Landfair, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Cecillia Green-Magee, of Mandeville, La.; and brothers, Willie C. (Rene) Green, Roosevelt (Helen) Green, Eddie D. (Jonnie) Green and Robert Lee Green; four grandchildren, Anquittas R. White, Karnett K. Redmond, Precilla A. (Darren) Edwards and Layla M. Lafayette; three great-grandchildren, AnJanique D. McDaniel, AnJaniya J. Jordan and JuLiyah J. Moore; one great-great-granchild, Keyommi R. Durham; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Fannie and Columbus Green; three brothers, Johnny Green, Melvin Green and Anderson Green; two sisters, Pearlie Hill and Annie Baptist; and special friend, Edgar Townsend.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at New Vision Church, Kankakee, with the Rev. Jesse Young officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.