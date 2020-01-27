SPRINGFIELD — Pierre Roger Savoie, 56, of Springfield, passed away Jan. 18, 2020.
He was born in Kankakee, on Jan. 28, 1963, the son of Norman R. and Lois M. (Rantz) Savoie.
Pierre was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Lois; and a brother, Leon Savoie.
Surviving are his brother, Andy Savoie (wife, Dru Sefton), of Washington D.C.; brother, Maury Savoie, of Bradley; brother, Marty Savoie, of Chicago; and brother, Charley Savoie, of Bradley; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The name Pierre fit him well. He left quite an impression on people. Pierre was a master chess player. He was always ready for a new challenger. He is remembered as a real prankster. He traveled a difficult road in life but always tried to make people laugh. The last years of his life, he was a bit of a lost soul but he was very much loved by his mom, dad and all his brothers.
Cremation rites are being accorded by Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield.
