Phyllis Walsh

GILMAN — Phyllis M. Walsh, 88, of Gilman, passed away Saturday (May 9, 2020) at Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home in Clifton.
She was born Aug. 9, 1931, in Dawson, the daughter of the Rev. Clarence and Elberta (Kettlekamp) Essmann.
Phyllis married Charles E. Walsh on March 31, 1951, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman. He preceded her in death Oct. 26, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Randall Walsh; one son-in-law, David L. Ward; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William A. and Joan Walsh; sister-in-law, Pat Walsh; and brother-in-law, Alan Meehan.
Surviving are two daughters, Pat Ward, of Ashkum, and Roxanne (Warren) Weber, of Ashkum; one son, Larry (Gayle) Walsh, of Gilman; nine grandchildren, Brad (Stacey) Ward, of Onarga, Kellee Ward, of Ashkum, Kirk (Becca) Ward, of Bourbonnais, Derek (Kia) Walsh, of Lee Summit, Mo., Nicki (Tyson) Edkin, of St. George, Kan., Matt (Jessica) Walsh, of Oswego, Emily (Jason) Wagoner, of Colfax, Jeremy (Erika) Weber, of Ashkum, and Jamison (Emily) Weber, of Ashkum; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Kenneth (Maxine) Essmann, of Gilman; another sister-in-law, Marilyn Meehan, of Collinsville; and one brother-in-law, Donald Walsh, of Salina, Kan.
Mrs. Walsh was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Gilman and the Iroquois County Law Enforcement Association and was an Iroquois County Auxiliary Deputy. She was also a member of the Circle Eight Square Dance Club and served as an Iroquois County Election Judge for more than 30 years. She was a Brownie Group Leader, a patron of the Country Theatre Workshop, and enjoyed the sporting and musical events of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gilman. The Rev. Jim Harkins will officiate.
Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects by going to St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gilman on Wednesday, May 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and greeting the family from their cars.
Memorials may be made to Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Home (chapel sound system), the Gilman Fire Department, or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Memorials may be mailed to Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Gilman, IL 60938.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
