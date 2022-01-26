BOURBONNAIS — Phyllis Gayle Smothers, 71, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at her home.
She was born June 29, 1950, the daughter of John “Jack” William and Alma (Martin) Fisher. On Feb. 29, 1968, she married Roger Gene Smothers.
Phyllis was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship and Open Bible Center Church. She enjoyed running, traveling with her husband and spending time with family and friends. Phyllis taught pre-school for 25 years.
Surviving are sons, Tyrus Raymond Smothers, Jack Scott Smothers (Cindy Quigley), Joshua Thomas Paul (Tanya) Smothers and Jeffrey Abram Smothers; brothers, John “Jack” Wayne (Cathy) Fisher and Jerald William Fisher; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Johnston Funeral Home, 102 E. 2nd St., Ina, IL 62846. Burial will follow in Fitzgerald Cemetery.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022, at River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 N 2000E Road, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Christian Fellowship Mission Services.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.